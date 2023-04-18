Getting Answers
Compassion for Lives creating a safe place to openly discuss root causes of some key issues

Symposium scheduled Saturday afternoon at Bilberry Park
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport nonprofit Compassion for Lives is creating a safe place to openly talk about opinions and questions and to voice concerns about the root causes of various issues in the community, issues like incarceration, poverty, education, crime and mental health.

Carla Buntyn, executive director of Compassion for Lives, joined KSLA on Tuesday, April 18 to discuss an upcoming community meeting the organization is holding.

The Root Cause Symposium will be held Saturday, April 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bilberry Park, located at 1902 Alabama Ave. in Shreveport. The guest speaker will be Rep. Sam Jenkins; the moderator will be Gregory Young.

The Root Cause Symposium will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023.
