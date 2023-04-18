Clouds return but staying warm today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another cool start across the ArkLaTex but not as chilly as Monday with wake up temperatures this morning generally in the 50s. As we head through the day, clouds will be on the increase as a weak system approaches from the west and we could see a few showers popping up across our East Texas counties. Temperatures will range from the mid 70s to the low 80s across the region.

The warming trend will then continue on Wednesday as temperatures climb well into the 80s by afternoon. We’ll also notice an increase in humidity as south winds continue to push moisture north off the Gulf of Mexico.

By Thursday, a cold front will slowly approach from the northwest with showers and storms developing by late afternoon across our northwest zones. These storms will then increase in both coverage and intensity as they push southeast into more of the ArkLaTex by Thursday night. Severe weather is possible with large hail and damaging wind being the primary threats.

Looking ahead to Friday, the front will very slowly push south across the rest of the region with another round of storms likely, this time favoring locations along and south of I-20. Once again, some of these could turn severe with hail and wind the main issue.

Then by the weekend, much cooler and drier air will arrive behind this front with highs by Saturday and Sunday about 10-15 degrees below normal. Despite plenty of sun, temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 60s both days and overnight lows could plunge into the 30s and 40s. There is the potential that we could be dealing with a frost in our far northern zones this weekend!

-Matt Jones

