City-wide cleanup kicks off on Earth Day

It’s Love the Boot Week in Louisiana, and Shreveport Green is joining forces with Keep Louisiana Beautiful to spread the love.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking to help the planet this Earth Day?

On Saturday, April 22 (Earth Day), there will be a city-wide cleanup across Shreveport. Individuals or teams that sign up will get a free shirt, gloves and bags. Groups will clean their areas from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Then they will head to the Louisiana State Fairgrounds to drop off their bags and enjoy food, music and celebration!

“This is the biggest cleanup of the year. We usually have about 1,000 volunteers and we pick up around 25 to 50 tons of litter. We want everybody to come and join us! Get a group together, you still have time to sign up,” said Lauren Jones, urban farm director with Shreveport Green.

Those with the most volunteers present will win a $100 prize. To register, click here.

