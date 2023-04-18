Caddo commissioner proposes urging Louisiana to resume using paper election ballots

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Commissioner John-Paul Young introduced a resolution Monday (April 17) urging Louisiana to implement hand-marked paper ballots or at least let Caddo use them.

Paper ballots are more trusted than the digital system, he said.

“Paper ballots are not hackable. And they’re agreed by both parties to be the most secure form of voting and the most accountable and auditable form of voting,” Young explained. “Therefore, it’s the form of voting that can give our citizens the most confidence in our elections. And they’re also way cheaper than our mechanical, digital voting machines.”

Candi Peavy, who described herself as a concerned citizen, said she’s all for Young’s resolution. “I’m very supportive of that because I think it would be the safest and most secure system for voting for our country, in general.”

Although some people agree with the resolution, some commissioners said it would move Louisiana back rather than forward if implemented.

“I think digitally we can take care of the situation, which we’ve been doing in the past. And I think there’s no need for these changes,” Caddo Commissioner Ken Epperson said.

“The worst thing that we can do right now with Louisiana is encourage voter apathy, because it already exists,” Caddo Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts said. “Let’s continue to move forward and continue to use the machines and support the initiative to purchase newer machines so we can continue to be resilient and respect our democracy.”

Commissioners voted to send the resolution to a committee to discuss it in more detail and vote on it later.

“I think if they want a resolution of this nature in place, an appropriate committee should have been put in place prior to, before it came on the floor. And that’s just plain and simple,” Epperson said.

Young said he is glad the resolution is going to be discussed further.

“I think it’s an issue that deserves a lot of discussion because it’s fundamental to our democracy and to the confidence of our people in their leaders and their laws.”

