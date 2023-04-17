TAPD searching for man wanted in connection to block party shooting in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department are searching for a man they believe was involved in a block party shooting that left a man dead and a 6-year-old child injured.

A warrant has been issued for Antonio Benard Taylor Jr. for first-degree murder and unlawful discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Police say they have attempted to make contact with Taylor unsuccessfully.

Taylor is considered armed and dangerous.

Three people have already been arrested in connection to this shooting: Kolby Hemphill, Daequeon “Quando” Williams and Kheuma Gilliam. Tamarion McCoy and Chris Tyler are also wanted by police.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact TAPD at (903) 798-3130.

