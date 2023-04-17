Staying warm with rain and storm chances ramping up this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! The weather is so nice it could cure the Monday blues. Sunshine all day with temperatures rising into the upper-70s and low-80s. Still very comfortable despite the southerly wind in the ArkLaTex up to about 10 miles per hour.

Looking ahead to Thursday, a cold front will slowly start to approach from the northwest with storm chances ramping up late in the day, especially along and north of the I-30 corridor. Some of these storms could turn severe with hail and wind looking like the primary concern at this point.

The cold front will then push through the rest of the ArkLaTex on Friday bringing our best chance of widespread storms. Once again, severe weather looks possible with this front but the details are still very uncertain this far out. A sneak peek at the weekend shows some much cooler air returning with highs by Saturday and Sunday only in the upper 60s and low 70s. The good news is that it looks dry with plenty of sunshine expected!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.