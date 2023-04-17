Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Red River Bank in downtown Shreveport robbed Mon. morning

The Red River Bank in downtown Shreveport was robbed the morning of April 17, 2023.
The Red River Bank in downtown Shreveport was robbed the morning of April 17, 2023.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating after a bank in downtown Shreveport was robbed Monday morning.

It happened at the Red River Bank, located at 601 Market St., on April 17 around 8:40 a.m. Officials with the Shreveport Police Department say the suspect, who is a male, robbed the bank Monday morning and was able to get away before they got there. A search for the man is currently underway.

A bank employee confirmed nobody was hurt during the robbery.

