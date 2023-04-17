Red River Bank in downtown Shreveport robbed Mon. morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating after a bank in downtown Shreveport was robbed Monday morning.

It happened at the Red River Bank, located at 601 Market St., on April 17 around 8:40 a.m. Officials with the Shreveport Police Department say the suspect, who is a male, robbed the bank Monday morning and was able to get away before they got there. A search for the man is currently underway.

The Red River Bank in downtown Shreveport was robbed the morning of April 17, 2023. (KSLA)

A bank employee confirmed nobody was hurt during the robbery.

