More than a dozen cars at Willis-Knighton South broken into; police investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating after more than a dozen cars at Willis-Knighton South were broken into early Monday morning.

Police say the break-ins happened sometime between 12 and 4 a.m. on Monday, April 17.

More than a dozen cars in the parking of Willis-Knighton South on W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop were broken into during the early morning hours of Monday, April 17, 2023. (KSLA)

At this time, no arrest has been made.

Police are asking for anyone with video of the break-ins to call them at 318-673-7300.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.