More than a dozen cars at Willis-Knighton South broken into; police investigating
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating after more than a dozen cars at Willis-Knighton South were broken into early Monday morning.
Police say the break-ins happened sometime between 12 and 4 a.m. on Monday, April 17.
At this time, no arrest has been made.
Police are asking for anyone with video of the break-ins to call them at 318-673-7300.
