Man wanted for alleged rape of 5-year-old
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police issued a warrant for a man on April 11 for alleged sexual assault.
Claude Capers, 25, is wanted for one count of first-degree rape against a 5-year-old.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call SPD at (318) 673 7300. You can also call Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
