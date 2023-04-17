Getting Answers
Man wanted for alleged rape of 5-year-old

Claude Capers
Claude Capers(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police issued a warrant for a man on April 11 for alleged sexual assault.

Claude Capers, 25, is wanted for one count of first-degree rape against a 5-year-old.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call SPD at (318) 673 7300. You can also call Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

