Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man arrested for reportedly beating woman, burning her with cigarette

Fredrick Cotton
Fredrick Cotton(Shreveport Police Department)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police were contacted on Saturday, April 15 by a victim fleeing from a man who had reportedly beaten and sexually assaulted her.

Detectives arrested Fredrick Cotton, 49, for one count of domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injuries, one count of domestic abuse battery with burning and one count of second-degree sexual battery.

Officials say Cotton beat the victim with a belt, stomped and punched her head and genitals, and burnt her in multiple places with a cigarette. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DWI checkpoint in north Shreveport.
DWI checkpoint held by Shreveport Police Department
Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid...
Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say
SPD investigates shooting
Bullet strikes child in backseat during drive-by
BCPD says missing, endangered woman found safe
Man reportedly shot in Coushatta

Latest News

BCPD searching for woman with autism, bipolar disorder
BCPD searching for woman with autism, bipolar disorder
Caddo Parish offering youth crime prevention programs
Caddo Parish offering youth crime prevention programs
BCPD says missing, endangered woman found safe
Claude Capers
Man wanted for alleged rape of 5-year-old
Odis Simmons, DOB: 10/13/1965
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into home of ex-girlfriend