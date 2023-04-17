Man arrested for reportedly beating woman, burning her with cigarette

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police were contacted on Saturday, April 15 by a victim fleeing from a man who had reportedly beaten and sexually assaulted her.

Detectives arrested Fredrick Cotton, 49, for one count of domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injuries, one count of domestic abuse battery with burning and one count of second-degree sexual battery.

Officials say Cotton beat the victim with a belt, stomped and punched her head and genitals, and burnt her in multiple places with a cigarette. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

