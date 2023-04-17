Man arrested for allegedly making threat against Lafayette County Elementary School

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas State Police arrested a man on Wednesday, April 12 for an alleged threat made on social media against the Lafayette County Elementary School in Lewisville.

Keshawn Jamal Hawkins, 22, of Camden, was charged with threatening to commit and act of mass violence on school property. The arrest was made less than 24 hours after the suspect was identified.

Lewisville police contacted ASP on Thursday, April 6 after school admin were made aware of the possible threat. The arrest was made in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Camden Police Department.

