Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man arrested for allegedly making threat against Lafayette County Elementary School

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas State Police arrested a man on Wednesday, April 12 for an alleged threat made on social media against the Lafayette County Elementary School in Lewisville.

Keshawn Jamal Hawkins, 22, of Camden, was charged with threatening to commit and act of mass violence on school property. The arrest was made less than 24 hours after the suspect was identified.

Lewisville police contacted ASP on Thursday, April 6 after school admin were made aware of the possible threat. The arrest was made in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Camden Police Department.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DWI checkpoint in north Shreveport.
DWI checkpoint held by Shreveport Police Department
Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid...
Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say
SPD investigates shooting
Bullet strikes child in backseat during drive-by
BCPD says missing, endangered woman found safe
Man reportedly shot in Coushatta

Latest News

BCPD searching for woman with autism, bipolar disorder
BCPD searching for woman with autism, bipolar disorder
Caddo Parish offering youth crime prevention programs
Caddo Parish offering youth crime prevention programs
BCPD says missing, endangered woman found safe
Claude Capers
Man wanted for alleged rape of 5-year-old
Odis Simmons, DOB: 10/13/1965
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into home of ex-girlfriend