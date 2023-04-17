Man arrested after allegedly breaking into home of ex-girlfriend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is in jail after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Sunday, April 16 around 5:30 a.m., officers were called about a home invasion in progress at a house in the 600 block of Central Street. That’s near the intersection of Wallace Avenue in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood.

The person who called police told dispatchers his mother’s ex-boyfriend broke a window and came inside the house.

While on the way to the scene, officers were reportedly told the man who broke in was trying to attack a woman inside. Officers got there and arrested Odis Simmons, 57. He’s charged with one count of home invasion.

