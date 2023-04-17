KSLA Morning Crew takes the LEAP!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year, students in third through 12th grade take state tests. These tests measure their knowledge in each subject area and check their readiness for the next grade.

The LEAP 2025 tests are just one of several indicators that are used to create a complete picture of a student’s performance in school. The results from the tests may be used to help teachers identify where students need additional support, or more challenging work in each subject area.

This results of the test are also used to measure how well schools are helping students achieve higher expectations.

For most Louisiana students, third grade students will begin testing on the week of April 24. Middle and high school students will join in on different weeks throughout the month of May. The detailed calendar can be found here.

All LEAP tests are timed and no additional time is permitted unless students have a documented extended time accommodation.

Teacher and tutor Marvkevea Campbell will be joining KSLA every day this week to answer your pressing questions and concerns.

Q: How can I help my third grader prepare for this test?

A: Make sure you’re going over their reading, English and math work, because those are the most important

sections of the test.

Q: What do I do if I’m concerned about my child’s cognitive ability to complete the assessments?

A: If understanding or comprehension is a concern, look into tutoring programs from their school, from local tutoring

organizations or use online resources.

