Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Gunshot investigated near vice president’s residence

A view of the official residence of the vice president of the United States on the grounds of...
A view of the official residence of the vice president of the United States on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The discharge of a gun near the Naval Observatory, the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris and first gentlemen Douglas Emhoff, is being investigated, the U.S. Secret Service reported on Monday.

“There is no indication that the building was targeted and no impact to any protectings,” said Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, in a Twitter post.

Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shot fired at 34th and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest.

No one was reported injured, but an investigation is ongoing. Roads in the area are blocked off.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DWI checkpoint in north Shreveport.
DWI checkpoint held by Shreveport Police Department
Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid...
Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say
SPD investigates shooting
Bullet strikes child in backseat during drive-by
BCPD says missing, endangered woman found safe
Man reportedly shot in Coushatta

Latest News

BCPD searching for woman with autism, bipolar disorder
BCPD searching for woman with autism, bipolar disorder
Caddo Parish offering youth crime prevention programs
Caddo Parish offering youth crime prevention programs
Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in...
Roosters used for cockfighting found smuggled in vehicles crossing into US, officials say
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of...
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf with hearing