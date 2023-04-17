Cordish reveals plans for major renovation of DiamondJacks in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, April 17, Cordish Companies presented its plans to redevelop DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City.

Cordish says it plans to renovate the property and build an all-new, first-class, land-based Live! casino. Cordish also plans to remove the current riverboat casino at the property.

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is scheduled to open sometime in 2025.

“We’re very excited and honored to present our plans to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and thank them for their enthusiastic support of our project,” said Joe Weinberg, managing partner, Cordish Companies. “Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will be a world-class resort destination that brings a first-class gaming, dining, entertainment, and hospitality experience to the region, creates significant new jobs, and generates millions of dollars in economic benefits for the community. We look forward to working with Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, state and local officials, and the community to bring the project to fruition.”

“The development plan for the DiamondJacks property that was presented this morning will be transformative, and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” said Greg Guida, co-CEO of Foundation Gaming & Entertainment. “We are looking forward to finishing up the demolition that was started in February to get the property ready for the transformation to a Live! Casino & Hotel.”

The new casino will feature:

more than 47,000-square-feet of gaming space including 1,000+ slots and electronic table games and 30+ live action table games

an upscale 400+ room resort-style hotel

a 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose event center for top name entertainment, meeting, conventions, nonprofit, and social gatherings

structured and surface parking

30,000-square-feet of best-in-class dining and entertainment venues including 6+ new food and beverage outlets featuring nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar

“The Louisiana Gaming Control Board looks forward to working with The Cordish Companies to bring a world class casino and entertainment destination to the Bossier/Shreveport market. The reputation of The Cordish Companies throughout the country to own and operate first class casinos, restaurants, hotels, and entertainment destinations is exemplary. We thank Cordish for choosing Louisiana to bring their expertise and major investment to our gaming market,” said Ronnie Johns, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. “The Board also wants to thank Foundation Gaming for their vision in beginning this much needed process of rebuilding a closed casino property. We will be working closely with both Foundation and Cordish to make this project a reality as soon as possible to deliver a gaming and entertainment destination that Louisiana can be proud of.”

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler says he’s excited about the renovation of the property.

“We are very excited to welcome The Cordish Companies team to Bossier City and look forward to working with them on this beautiful project,” said the mayor. “Live! Casino and Hotel Louisiana will attract millions of visitors to our city, create substantial new jobs, and generate additional significant tax revenue for our community. It’s a life changer for our region.”

