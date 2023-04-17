Chimi V’s Fajita Factory closes its doors

Chimi V's Fajita Factory on Old Minden Road in Bossier City permanently closed April 17, 2023. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City lost a Tex-Mex restaurant Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, the owners of Chimi V’s Fajita Factory announced: “Effective today, our restaurant will close its doors. We sincerely appreciate your support over the years.”

Why?

The owners have decided it’s time to retire.

Signs on the doors of the restaurant at 2050 Old Minden Road emphasize that point:

“We have retired!

“Chimi V’s Fajita Factory has permanently closed.”

The signs go on to say: “Thank you to all of our patrons over these many years. We will miss seeing your smiling faces.”

When a Facebook commenter asked what’s to become of the restaurant’s employees, Chimi V’s replied that El Chico’s on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport is hiring those in need of a job.

