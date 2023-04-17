Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Calvin softball team to play playoff game two days after fatal shooting of head coach

Calvin earns second straight softball state title
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNFIELD, La. (KALB) - The Calvin High School community is still mourning after a fatal shooting on Saturday, April 15 that claimed the life of the school’s head softball coach, Chad Camp.

The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that law enforcement and first responders were dispatched to a home over the weekend on LA 501 where they found Camp suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced dead.

RELATED STORY: Winn Parish juvenile facing manslaughter charge following Saturday night shooting

Camp was preparing his Calvin softball team for a first-round playoff game on Monday, April 17. Under Coach Camp, the Lady Cougars had won back-to-back state titles in 2021 and 2022. In honor of their coach, the team decided to continue with their game against Castor at 4 p.m.

It is expected to be an emotional game for the players, fans and their families in the small community surrounding Calvin High School. Fans have been encouraged to bring signs in support as the team prepares for the game.

