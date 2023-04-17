Beautiful day ahead for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Don’t forget the coats this morning! Starting off clear but chilly across the ArkLaTex with temperatures in the low to mid 40s for most areas. As we head through the day, it will turn out to be gorgeous with tons of sunshine and a nice rebound in temperatures. I’m expecting highs to reach the middle and upper 70s so get outside and enjoy!

For Tuesday and Wednesday, our wind will switch to the south bringing in warmer and progressively more humid air. Highs Tuesday will be near 80 with temperatures by Wednesday climbing into the mid 80s in some areas. Overall it looks dry with just a few showers and storms possible both days as moisture gradually increases.

Looking ahead to Thursday, a cold front will slowly start to approach from the northwest with storm chances ramping up late in the day, especially along and north of the I-30 corridor. Some of these storms could turn severe with hail and wind looking like the primary concern at this point.

The cold front will then push through the rest of the ArkLaTex on Friday bringing our best chance of widespread storms. Once again, severe weather looks possible with this front but the details are still very uncertain this far out.

A sneak peek at the weekend shows some much cooler air returning with highs by Saturday and Sunday only in the upper 60s and low 70s. The good news is that it looks dry with plenty of sunshine expected!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.