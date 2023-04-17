BCPD searching for missing, endangered women

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police are looking for a missing 23-year-old woman.

Officials say Taylor Bolfer is considered bipolar, autistic and developmentally delayed. She was last seen on Sunday, April 16 at around 4 p.m. in the Elm Grove area. She has a driver’s license and was last seen driving a Silver 2020 Chevy Spark.

Taylor Bolfer was last seen on Sunday, April 16. (Bossier City Police Department)

Bolfer’s social media accounts have been deactivated and police believe she could be endangered or prone to exploitation.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

