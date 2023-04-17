Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine he was trying to steal from, park official says

Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.
Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.(empire331/Getty Images via Canva)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old boy got stuck in a claw machine at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A park spokesperson said the boy was attempting to steal from the Cosmic XL Bonus Game when he got trapped.

Carowinds medical personnel helped him out of the machine after about 15 minutes.

He was given first aid and released to his guardian.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DWI checkpoint in north Shreveport.
DWI checkpoint held by Shreveport Police Department
Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid...
Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say
SPD investigates shooting
Bullet strikes child in backseat during drive-by
Man reportedly shot in Coushatta
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

BCPD searching for woman with autism, bipolar disorder
BCPD searching for woman with autism, bipolar disorder
Caddo Parish offering youth crime prevention programs
Caddo Parish offering youth crime prevention programs
Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sends out a group of about 20 from the...
Defending champ Chebet wins Boston Marathon, spoils Kipchoge debut
A view of the official residence of the vice president of the United States on the grounds of...
Gunshot investigated near vice president’s residence
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of...
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf with hearing