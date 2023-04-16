NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Bienville Parish

NEAR RINGGOLD, La. (KSLA) — An EF-1 tornado touched down west of Ringgold on Friday evening and stayed on the ground for 2.37 miles, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

Preliminary results of a storm damage survey conducted Sunday morning by the Weather Service’s Shreveport office show the tornado cut a path up to 200 yards wide and reached an estimated top wind speed of 104 mph.

The tornado started 3 miles west of Ringgold at 6:30 p.m. Friday and ended at 6:42 p.m. a mile southwest of Ringgold.

Following is storm surveyors’ narrative of what they believe happened:

“This relatively narrow EF-1 tornado began just west of Zeke Road just north of the intersection of Zeke Road and (Louisiana) Highway 154.

“Shortly after crossing Zeke Road, heading in an east-northeasterly direction, the tornado reached its peak estimated wind speed of 104 mph as the NWS survey team found numerous snapped softwood trees in a heavily wooded property. The tornado continued a consistent movement to the east-northeast for another quarter mile before turning sharply to the southeast before crossing back over Highway 154. This rather atypical tornadic movement was represented quite closely in the associated radar data.

“Many trees were uprooted and a few snapped as the tornado crossed Highway 154 and the survey was not able to survey more damage from the ground, due to lack of access, until the tornado next crossed (Louisiana) Highway 4 near the intersection of Highway 4 and (Bienville Parish Road) 537. The tornado also uprooted numerous hardwood and softwood trees here while also snapping a few softwoods.

“It is possible the tornado continued on a bit farther than the current endpoint represented in the survey, but the NWS survey team could not confirm this due to the lack of ground access immediately to the southeast.

“An overwhelming majority of the damage in this tornado was limited to trees, although throughout the path there were a handful of residences and structures damaged by falling trees and downed limbs.

“In addition, we did hear reports of and see pictures of a funnel to the west of this surveyed tornado and east of Lake Bistineau. While it is possible there was another tornado touchdown a little west of this tornado, the survey team had no ground access to conduct an survey in this area.

“A special thanks to the Bienville Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Bienville Parish Sheriff`s Office and the Bienville Parish Fire Department for assistance in the survey and locating damage.”

