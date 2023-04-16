Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

LSU Health Shreveport student creates Cancer Survivorship Walkathon to bring hope

The Cancer Survivorship Walkathon will take place on May 13 at 9 a.m. at the Betty Virginia Park.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Medical students at LSU Health Shreveport were inspired by the stories of cancer survivors, so they started the Cancer Survivorship Walkathon in hopes to make an impact.

Each week cancer survivors and supporters exercise and train for the annual walkathon held next month.

“The support that we get from each other is just totally wonderful,” Hellen Mazire, a survivor, said.

The support group includes survivors and those still in treatment, uplifting each other.

“Start walking and talking, and we get into our programs and things. I mean, you would think that we have been friends forever,” Mazire said.

Mazire has dealt with cancer three times. Between having throat and breast cancer, she walks in hopes to take closer steps to healing.

“A lot of times, I don’t know how we’re going to go through things, but LSU has given us everything that we need basically in order to make it through.”

Tanner Ward, an LSU medical student, founded the local cancer survivorship program.

“What I realized is that we have this amazing cancer center and so many cancer survivors, so many people here, affected by cancer, but we didn’t have an event or something that brought us together to celebrate survivorship,” Ward said.

Cancer survivors say the walk has helped them through their journeys.

“Finding out the news and knowing that it was going to be a hard journey to go through that situation, but being surrounded by so many loving and caring people, made it very easy,” Tarodgany Lockett, a survivor, said.

Cancer survivorship walkathon founded by LSU health

The Cancer Survivorship Walkathon will take place on May 13 at 9 a.m. at the Betty Virginia Park. It’s free for survivors, those in treatment, and LSU Health Shreveport students. Anyone interested can register for the event online.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
Severe weather possible this weekend
Strong to severe storms possible over the weekend
LSP says no seatbelts used in wreck that left 1 dead, 2 injured
Man found dead in street after shooting
SPD finds man’s body in road after being alerted to shooting

Latest News

Cancer survivorship walkathon founded by LSU health
Cancer survivorship walkathon founded by LSU health
The Cancer Survivorship Walkathon will take place on May 13 at 9 a.m. at the Betty Virginia Park.
Cancer Survivorship Walkathon founded to give survivors hope
Stockwell Place Elementary School held a special picnic Friday, April 14, 2023 for military...
Stockwell Place Elementary holds special picnic for military families
The Superheroes Good Health Walk and Health Fair will be offering health screenings, seminars,...
INTERVIEW: NSULA to host health fair