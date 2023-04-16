LSU Health Shreveport student creates Cancer Survivorship Walkathon to bring hope

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Medical students at LSU Health Shreveport were inspired by the stories of cancer survivors, so they started the Cancer Survivorship Walkathon in hopes to make an impact.

Each week cancer survivors and supporters exercise and train for the annual walkathon held next month.

“The support that we get from each other is just totally wonderful,” Hellen Mazire, a survivor, said.

The support group includes survivors and those still in treatment, uplifting each other.

“Start walking and talking, and we get into our programs and things. I mean, you would think that we have been friends forever,” Mazire said.

Mazire has dealt with cancer three times. Between having throat and breast cancer, she walks in hopes to take closer steps to healing.

“A lot of times, I don’t know how we’re going to go through things, but LSU has given us everything that we need basically in order to make it through.”

Tanner Ward, an LSU medical student, founded the local cancer survivorship program.

“What I realized is that we have this amazing cancer center and so many cancer survivors, so many people here, affected by cancer, but we didn’t have an event or something that brought us together to celebrate survivorship,” Ward said.

Cancer survivors say the walk has helped them through their journeys.

“Finding out the news and knowing that it was going to be a hard journey to go through that situation, but being surrounded by so many loving and caring people, made it very easy,” Tarodgany Lockett, a survivor, said.

Cancer survivorship walkathon founded by LSU health

The Cancer Survivorship Walkathon will take place on May 13 at 9 a.m. at the Betty Virginia Park. It’s free for survivors, those in treatment, and LSU Health Shreveport students. Anyone interested can register for the event online.

