Grane Cane man killed in UTV crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man driving his UTV on a public road has died after crashing his vehicle into a tree.

On April 15, just before 4 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers began to investigate a single-vehicle crash that caused a fatality of a Grane Cane local. The crash involved a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) on Percheron Drive, west of U.S. Highway 171, and claimed the life of Timothy Henderson, 36.

LSP’s initial investigation revealed that Henderson was driving west of U.S. Highway 171 on a 2021 Yamaha UTV when he exited the road, overturned, and struck a tree.

Henderson, who was unrestrained and not wearing a helmet, was ejected during the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the DeSoto Parish Coroner.

Impairment was not suspected, but a routine toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis.

The incident remains under investigation.

“Troopers would like to stress the importance of utilizing proper safety equipment such as approved helmets and seat belts when operating any off-road vehicle. Additionally, it is dangerous and illegal to operate off-road vehicles (i.e., three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and other all-terrain vehicles) on any public roadway in this state,” said LSP in its press release.

