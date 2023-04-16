Child in backseat struck after suspect shoots at car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 4-year-old child was shot on Friday evening.

The Shreveport Police Department was alerted to a report of a shooting just before 6 p.m.

It happened between Rainbow Drive and Harris Street. A car was driving when someone opened fired at it, striking a 4-year-old boy in the backseat, according to SPD.

The child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health by his parents.

SPD investigates shooting (ksla)

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

This is a developing story.

