Child in backseat struck after suspect shoots at car
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 4-year-old child was shot on Friday evening.
The Shreveport Police Department was alerted to a report of a shooting just before 6 p.m.
It happened between Rainbow Drive and Harris Street. A car was driving when someone opened fired at it, striking a 4-year-old boy in the backseat, according to SPD.
The child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health by his parents.
No suspects have been arrested at this time.
This is a developing story.
