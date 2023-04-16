Beautiful weather to start the week; but not long-lasting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It is a beautiful day in the ArkLaTex with all the sunshine you could ask for. Comfortable too with highs only reaching the low-70s and not a drop of humidity in the air. It has been a bit breezy, with northwesterly wind across the region reaching about 15 miles per hour at times. Tonight, spring-brisk conditions are expected with lows dropping to the mid-40s. Clear skies are to blame for the lower-than-average temperatures tonight.

Tomorrow will be an even better day! Another sunny day with all the sunshine you could ask for and this time the temperatures will rise to the very upper-70s for highs across the ArkLaTex. Not much else to say for the first day of the work week. Get out and enjoy the day if you can, it should be comfortable once again with low humidity. Be sure to wear sunscreen if you are going to be outside for any length of time. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-50s.

Now let’s talk rain chances. We will see them the rest of the week beginning on Tuesday. Only minor chances Tuesday and Wednesday with them ramping up Thursday through Saturday. I have lumped Thursday through Saturday in our “next weather maker” as all the days have some sort of decent rain or thunderstorm chance. Lower temperatures are expected into the weekend with highs in the low-70s. Sunday will see only minor rain chances.

