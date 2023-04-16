Getting Answers
A beautiful Sunday

By Austin Evans
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sappy Sunday and today really will be a happy day in the weather! A beautiful day is expected. I doubt there will be a single cloud in the sky throughout the entire day. High temperatures will reach the low-70s, quite a bit cooler thanks to that cold front. That’s about it for Sunday, just going to be a banger of a beautiful day. Tonight, lows will drop to the low-50s, just like this morning.

Monday will be very nice too with plenty of sunshine. We’ll begin warming back to the 80s this week with some thunderstorms chances moving in mid and late-week. Right now, no particular day is really standing out as significant but we will keep an eye on Friday, the 21st.

