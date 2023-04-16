Getting Answers
Barksdale Market debuts in Bossier City

By Tamer Knight
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The new Barksdale Market began Sunday in the Bedrock Academy parking lot in the 3200 block of Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City.

“We have beautiful weather today, our opening day. So the turnout has been wonderful today,” organizer Chris Graham said.

With items such as produce, farm goods, hot food, handmade items and more, organizers are certain there is something for everyone at the Barksdale Market.

“We’re really fortunate and blessed to have a lot of people come out, support these local small businesses,” Graham said. “You know, do some shopping on a Sunday; we usually go out and do some grocery shopping or go to church. You’re out anyways, stop by the market.”

There also are activities for the kids.

The market will continue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through June 18. There will be about three dozen new and returning vendors each week. Admission and parking are free. And it’s leashed pet friendly.

