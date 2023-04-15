Tracking possible strong to severe storms this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It has been a very summer-like day across the ArkLaTex with some places, Shreveport included, reaching the 90-degree mark. Unfortunately, thanks to the heat we have seen, there is a chance for severe storms this evening. We are expecting storms to reach the severe criteria as we head into the late night hours, because of this portions of the ArkLaTex have been placed under a severe thunderstorm watch. Damaging wind and large hail are the main threats we are paying attention to, but a non-zero tornado threat does exist. When the cold front passes the temperatures will drop quickly to the low-50s as skies clear overnight.

Tomorrow, a beautiful day is expected. I doubt there will be a single cloud in the sky throughout the entire day. High temperatures will reach the low-70s, quite a bit cooler thanks to that cold front. That’s about it for Sunday, just going to be a banger of a beautiful day.

Monday will be very nice too with plenty of sunshine. We’ll begin warming back to the 80s this week with some thunderstorms chances moving in mid and late-week. Right now, no particular day is really standing out as significant but we will keep an eye on Friday, the 21st.

