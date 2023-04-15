Strong to severe storms possible this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! What should be a nice and warm day is leading to the potential for severe storms late this afternoon and evening. We will see sunshine come out during the earlier afternoon hours, allowing for our temperatures to reach the mid and upper-80s. A few showers or storms are possible ahead of the stronger stuff tonight.

Thunderstorms will rapidly develop during the late afternoon and evening hours as a cold front pushes into the area. Some of these storms could become severe with large hail the main threat. Some strong wind gusts may also accompany the strongest storms. Right now, the tornado risk looks like it will remain very low. Storms are mostly likely across parts of southern Arkansas and northwest Louisiana and will impact these areas between 6pm and 10pm before shifting away from the ArkLaTex later in the evening.

Thanks to the cold front we will see a beautiful day tomorrow. Sunshine wall to wall throughout your Sunday with highs in the mid-70s. There won’t be a drop of humidity in the air. Rain chances stay minimal until about Wednesday or Thursday.

