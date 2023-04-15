SPD finds man’s body in road after being alerted to shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On April 14, Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was alerted to a shooting just after 8:30 p.m.

The shooting occurred off Missouri Ave. and Stonewall St. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead in the road. He’s a black male believed to be in his 20′s, said officials.

According to SPD, not a lot of rounds were fired from the weapon. The suspect is still at large.

This is a developing story.

