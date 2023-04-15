Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport Police Department shares what happens to confiscated weapons

SPD's gun-munching machine
SPD's gun-munching machine(shreveport police department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department and Chief Wayne Smith share a video showing what happens to weapons that are confiscated.

On April 16, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) shared a video on Facebook about what happens to the confiscated weapons from crimes and arrests after the courts have made decisions on the cases.

According to SPD, in 2022 over 1200 weapons off of the streets of Shreveport. In many cases, after the courts adjudicate they issue the destruction of the weapon involved in the crime.

When this happens the weapons end up in the jaws of what SPD calls the “Gun Muncher”, JMC 4000 alligator shear machine. Police forces specifically use these machines to destroy weapons by cutting them into smaller pieces and turning them into scrap metal. This renders the weapon useless so it will never return to the streets.

“I hope no weapon you own makes its way to the gun muncher,” says Chief Wayne Smith.

Crime in the Ark-La-Tex>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather possible this weekend
Strong to severe storms possible over the weekend
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
LSP says no seatbelts used in wreck that left 1 dead, 2 injured
Man found dead in street after shooting
SPD finds man’s body in road after being alerted to shooting

Latest News

As a part of its yearlong celebration, Texarkana Sesquicentennial committee dug up the town's...
50-year-old time capsule opened in Texarkana
Man found dead in street after shooting
SPD finds man’s body in road after being alerted to shooting
Over $50M headed to housing improvements in Caddo Parish
Over $50M headed to housing improvements in Caddo Parish
Stockwell Place Elementary School held a special picnic Friday, April 14, 2023 for military...
Stockwell Place Elementary holds special picnic for military families