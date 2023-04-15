Shreveport Police Department shares what happens to confiscated weapons

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department and Chief Wayne Smith share a video showing what happens to weapons that are confiscated.

On April 16, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) shared a video on Facebook about what happens to the confiscated weapons from crimes and arrests after the courts have made decisions on the cases.

According to SPD, in 2022 over 1200 weapons off of the streets of Shreveport. In many cases, after the courts adjudicate they issue the destruction of the weapon involved in the crime.

When this happens the weapons end up in the jaws of what SPD calls the “Gun Muncher”, JMC 4000 alligator shear machine. Police forces specifically use these machines to destroy weapons by cutting them into smaller pieces and turning them into scrap metal. This renders the weapon useless so it will never return to the streets.

“I hope no weapon you own makes its way to the gun muncher,” says Chief Wayne Smith.

