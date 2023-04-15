New gun bill could penalize people who have had their firearm stolen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gun owners should be aware of a new gun bill that would hold them liable if a gun is stolen from their vehicle and used to commit a crime.

A Louisiana lawmaker is concerned about gun violence and the use of stolen firearms during crimes. State Senator Gary Carter Jr., out of New Orleans, has brought up Senate Bill 216. The bill states:

“The owner of a firearm which is stolen from an unlocked vehicle is liable for damages caused by the firearm if the firearm is subsequently used in the commission of a felony.”

If passed, firearm owners would be held accountable for the actions of criminals if their gun was stolen and used to commit a crime.

“So I think everyone agrees that we have too much gun violence. And often times, the guns end up in the wrong hands, so what do we do to make sure that we’re responsible gun owners? Don’t leave your gun in an unlocked car, or don’t leave it unsecured in your car,” Carter said.

The Shreveport Police Department says in 2022, they seized over 1,200 guns. This year they’ve already seized more than 300 guns. They estimate 50% of the guns they confiscated were stolen.

“The people are stealing these firearms for the purpose of committing other crimes. Most of the times, these guns that are being used in shootings and other violent offenses, are stolen weapons, and they were stolen with that intent in mind” SPD PIO Chris Bordelon said.

This gun law would go into effect on Aug. 1.

The bill states:

To enact Civil Code Article 2315.12, relative to damages; to provide for liability for damages caused by a stolen firearm from a vehicle; to provide relative to use of the stolen firearm in the commission of a felony; and to provide for related matters. Be it enacted by the Legislature of Louisiana:

Section 1. Civil Code Article 2315.12 is hereby enacted to read as follows:

Art. 2315.12. Liability for damages caused by stolen firearm; vehicle; felony 8 The owner of a firearm which is stolen from an unlocked vehicle is liable 9 for damages caused by the firearm, if the firearm is subsequently used in the 10 commission of a felony.

