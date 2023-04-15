Man shot in Coushatta
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A shooting on the night of April 14 has left one man injured.
Red River Sheriff’s Office was alerted to shots fired around 8:28 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man shot in Coushatta’s Springville area. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office is currently searching for the suspect.
This is a developing story.
