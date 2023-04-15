Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Man sets world record with more than 3,200 pushups in an hour

Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, powered through 3,206 pushups to break the world record for...
Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, powered through 3,206 pushups to break the world record for most in an hour.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRISBANE, Australia (CNN) - An Australian man has pushed his way into record history.

Lucas Helmke set a new world record after completing more than 3,206 pushups in just one hour.

When compiling the numbers, that comes out to about 53 every minute or almost one a second.

The 33-year-old pulled off the feat at his gym last November, but Helmke says he was recently informed that the record had been approved.

Helmke told Guinness World Records that it took him two to three years to build up the physical strength.

He says he wanted to inspire his 1-year-old son by showing him that nothing is impossible.

The previous pushup record was set last April by another Australian, Daniel Scali, who completed 3,182 pushups.

