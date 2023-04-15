DWI checkpoint held by Shreveport Police Department

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A DWI checkpoint is being held to help keep the city of Shreveport’s streets safe.

On Friday, April 14, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) held a DWI checkpoint in North Shreveport.

It began at 10 p.m. and ran until 4 a.m. The checkpoint is a collaborative effort between multiple agencies, including SPD, Louisiana State Police, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to display the commitment to making the streets of the city safe for everyone.

Vehicles that enter the checkpoint are briefly stopped by officers and will target drivers who may be operating the vehicle while impaired.

Funding for this checkpoint has been provided by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission as part of the continuing effort to curb the number of impaired drivers who are on the streets each year.

Previous Story>>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.