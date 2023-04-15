Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

DWI checkpoint held by Shreveport Police Department

DWI checkpoint in north Shreveport.
DWI checkpoint in north Shreveport.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A DWI checkpoint is being held to help keep the city of Shreveport’s streets safe.

On Friday, April 14, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) held a DWI checkpoint in North Shreveport.

It began at 10 p.m. and ran until 4 a.m. The checkpoint is a collaborative effort between multiple agencies, including SPD, Louisiana State Police, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to display the commitment to making the streets of the city safe for everyone.

Vehicles that enter the checkpoint are briefly stopped by officers and will target drivers who may be operating the vehicle while impaired.

Funding for this checkpoint has been provided by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission as part of the continuing effort to curb the number of impaired drivers who are on the streets each year.

Previous Story>>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather possible this weekend
Strong to severe storms possible over the weekend
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
Man found dead in street after shooting
SPD finds man’s body in road after being alerted to shooting
LSP says no seatbelts used in wreck that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

SPD's gun-munching machine
Shreveport Police Department shares what happens to confiscated weapons
As a part of its yearlong celebration, Texarkana Sesquicentennial committee dug up the town's...
50-year-old time capsule opened in Texarkana
Man found dead in street after shooting
SPD finds man’s body in road after being alerted to shooting
Over $50M headed to housing improvements in Caddo Parish
Over $50M headed to housing improvements in Caddo Parish