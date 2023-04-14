Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Wildlife officials warn about drunk birds

According to DNR, the fruits can cause birds to crash into windows and other obstacles. It can also cause them to die from alcohol poisoning.(Georgia Department of Natural Resources)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Wildlife officials in Georgia are warning residents to be on the lookout for drunk birds.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, birds may overindulge in fruit this time of year that has started to rot and ferment.

Officials said a byproduct of fermentation is the production of alcohol.

“The consumption of these fermented fruits can cause the birds to lose much of their coordination and capacity to fly,” DNR officials explained in a Facebook post.

According to DNR, the fruits can cause birds to crash into windows and other obstacles. It can also cause them to die from alcohol poisoning.

“Another possible cause for drunken flying is that the birds have eaten Nandina (sacred bamboo) berries,” the post states. “This exotic invasive plant is used in landscaping and draws cyanide from the soil, depositing often lethal doses in its bright red fruit.”

DNR officials are encouraging people to “learn from our feathered friends and consume fruits responsibly.”

