Strong to severe storms possible over the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cold front moving in this weekend will spark off a round of showers and storms on Saturday. Some storms could be severe. We’ll cool a little behind the front on Sunday, but look for a quick warm up again as we head through next week. More stormy weather is possible toward the end of the week.

We’ll stay quiet and mild this evening and into tonight. Clouds will return by morning with temperatures settling back into the mid to upper 60s.

Much of Saturday will be quiet. We’ll start off with gray skies, but look for some sunshine breaking through later in the day. A few showers are possible during the morning and into the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s for highs in most areas.

Thunderstorms will rapidly develop during the late afternoon and evening hours as a cold front pushes into the area. Some of these storms could become severe with large hail the main threat. Some strong wind gusts may also accompany the strongest storms. Right now, the tornado risk looks like it will remain very low. Storms are mostly likely across parts of southern Arkansas and northwest Louisiana and will impact these areas between 6pm and 10pm before shifting away from the ArkLaTex later in the evening.

By Sunday we’ll be back to sunshine and pleasantly mild conditions. Temperatures will be cooler starting off in the 40s to around 50 Sunday morning. We’ll still manage to warm into the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon.

Next week starts off sunny and dry, but clouds and eventually rain will return toward mid to late week. We’ll gradually warm back up through the week with highs back in the low to mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. Rain and storm chances will pick back up at the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

