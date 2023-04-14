Stockwell Place Elementary holds special picnic for military families.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - April is Month of the Military Child.

Approximately 35% of children that attend Stockwell Place Elementary School in Bossier are those of active duty military personnel stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base. On Friday, April 14, the school hosted lunch on the lawn for military families whose children attend the school in order to celebrate the many sacrifices they make while serving alongside their parents.

Stockwell Place Elementary School held a special picnic Friday, April 14, 2023 for military families only. (KSLA)

“When you move every two or three years, you have to learn the culture that you are moving to. If you lived overseas in Japan, that is very different than Louisiana , you know, so cultural appropriateness in different places. They [kids] have to adapt to that, they have to make new friends every couple of years. The curriculum or the way that they were learning at their old school may be different from here,” said Brooke Nolte, principal of Stockwell Place Elementary.

“He’s at work a lot, so I am just sitting in the living room, kind of upset, because I am leaving everything that I knew behind, so, I have to go somewhere else,” said James Bond, a student at Stockwell Place Elementary.

Around 70 families and100 military students came out to enjoy the picnic held especially for them, with ice cream served up at at the end.

