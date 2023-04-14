Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Severe threat increasing for Saturday

By Matt Jones
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The low pressure system that brought clouds and light showers to parts of the region yesterday has finally pushed out leaving behind a mostly clear sky and cool temperatures across the ArkLaTex this morning. Wake up temperatures are in the 50s so you might need the light jacket as you head into work.

Heading into the afternoon, abundant sunshine combined with a south breeze will bring much warmer air back to the region with widespread highs in the low to mid 80s.

Still monitoring a strong cold front that will bring the potential of severe weather as we kick off the weekend. Spotty showers and storms will already be possible by Saturday morning across much of the region but the much better chance of storms will arrive with the cold front by late afternoon and into the evening. Storms will first develop in east Texas and then turn into a line as they march east through the entire ArkLaTex. Large hail and damaging wind will be main threats along with the chance of an isolated tornado.

It will still be very warm ahead of the front with temperatures Saturday afternoon soaring into the middle and upper 80s!

Much cooler air will arrive behind the front for Sunday with highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s. A gusty northwest breeze will make it feel even cooler but at least we’ll have plenty of sunshine.

A nice pattern will then set up for much of next week with dry conditions and a slow warming trend. Highs will climb from near 80 early in the week to the mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RING VIDEO: Before homicide on Melrose
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Doorbell footage shows 2 men enter apartment where homicide took place in Natchitoches
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Messer killed a woman and himself in a murder-suicide.
Man shoots former girlfriend then turns gun on himself in murder-suicide
Weekend cold front
Storms return this weekend ahead of next cold front
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing

Latest News

Severe threat ramping up again
Matt's morning weather update
Weekend cold front
Storms return this weekend ahead of next cold front
Saturday evening storms
Jeff's Thursday evening weather update
Weekend cold front
Jeff's Thursday afternoon weather update