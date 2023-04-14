Severe threat increasing for Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The low pressure system that brought clouds and light showers to parts of the region yesterday has finally pushed out leaving behind a mostly clear sky and cool temperatures across the ArkLaTex this morning. Wake up temperatures are in the 50s so you might need the light jacket as you head into work.

Heading into the afternoon, abundant sunshine combined with a south breeze will bring much warmer air back to the region with widespread highs in the low to mid 80s.

Still monitoring a strong cold front that will bring the potential of severe weather as we kick off the weekend. Spotty showers and storms will already be possible by Saturday morning across much of the region but the much better chance of storms will arrive with the cold front by late afternoon and into the evening. Storms will first develop in east Texas and then turn into a line as they march east through the entire ArkLaTex. Large hail and damaging wind will be main threats along with the chance of an isolated tornado.

It will still be very warm ahead of the front with temperatures Saturday afternoon soaring into the middle and upper 80s!

Much cooler air will arrive behind the front for Sunday with highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s. A gusty northwest breeze will make it feel even cooler but at least we’ll have plenty of sunshine.

A nice pattern will then set up for much of next week with dry conditions and a slow warming trend. Highs will climb from near 80 early in the week to the mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.