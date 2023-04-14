Project Celebration hosting numerous events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Project Celebration is hosting several events during the month to bring attention to the issue.

“We offer counseling services, support groups, medical advocacy, and anything the the survivor needs at that moment. We try to meet them where they’re at and try to get them what they need,” said Project Celebration Sexual Assault Outreach Advocate Ashley Godfrey.

Project Celebration in Shreveport, La. is hosting a number of events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April. (Project Celebration)

Project Celebration in Shreveport, La. is hosting a number of events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April. (Project Celebration)

Godfrey says although sexual assault is a sensitive topic for some, people need to be aware of it.

“Hard conversations are the only way for us to create change. The importance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month is getting the word out about something that happens in our community on a daily basis,” Godfrey said.

Project Celebration hosted its most recent event at Centenary College on Thursday, April 13.

“We sat outside with Centenary Counseling Services, Centenary Department of Public Safety, and we had red flags in relationships and then we shared information and had a quick trivia quiz for students to participate in,” Godfrey said.

Project Celebration in Shreveport, La. is hosting a number of events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April. (Project Celebration)

Godfrey says while April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Project Celebration’s work continues throughout the year.

“We don’t stop doing prevention, we don’t stop doing education. We are still out there in our communities and we’re still working with survivors on a daily basis,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.