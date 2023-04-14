Getting Answers
Prayers for the city of Shreveport being held at Veterans Memorial Park

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A prayer event is being held to unite the community against gun violence.

On April 16, starting at 3 p.m., a prayer gathering is happening for the city of Shreveport at the Veterans Memorial Park on Clyde Fant Parkway. The reason for the prayer meet-up is because of the large amount of gun violence plaguing the Shreveport-Bossier area.

“We believe that everyday people like you & I can create a positive impact in our hometown through prayer,” says the Facebook event page.

The entire family and your friends are invited to attend. The event will have live music, dancing, prayers, and communion.

