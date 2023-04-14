Getting Answers
POLICE: Drunk driver arrested after leading officers on chase

Juan Ixteco-Rodriquez
Juan Ixteco-Rodriquez(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after reportedly leading police on a chase while drunk.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Thursday, April 13 just before 6 a.m., officers were called about a man in a black Honda Accord slumped over at the wheel sleeping at the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Kings Highway. A concerned citizen made the call.

Officers got there and tried to speak to the man, however, he drove off and refused to stop, police say. Officers chased him. The man eventually stopped and was taken into custody, police say.

The driver has been identified as Juan Ixteco-Rodriquez. He’s charged with aggravated flight from an officer, DUI, and numerous other traffic offenses, police say.

No one was injured in the incident.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

