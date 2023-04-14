Getting Answers
Officers involved in high-speed chase, deadly shooting back on duty

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Lt. Bart Cavanaugh has confirmed all officers are back on duty after a high-speed chase and deadly shooting occurred on March 4.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: High-speed chase from Haughton to Bossier City ends in officer-involved shooting]

The incident began in Haughton after an officer recognized a driver, Jason Michael Mattingly Jr., had outstanding felony warrants. When they tried to pull Mattingly over, the chase began. The chase went into Bossier City, with sheriff’s deputies deploying a tire deflation device on the truck.

Louisiana State Police say Mattingly continued to try to get away and hit several other civilian vehicles along the way. The pickup eventually flipped, landing on the passenger side. LSP says after the wreck, Mattingly armed himself with a firearm and officers from multiple agencies then fired at him. He was shot and pronounced dead on scene. LSP says during the investigation, it was determined the weapon was a Crosman DPMS AR-15 style fully automatic CO2-powered BB rifle.

The following officers involved were placed on administrative leave during LSP’s investigation:

  • Cpl. Bryan Sprankle, BPSO - 8-year veteran assigned to patrol
  • Ofc. Richard Pollitt, BCPD - 2.5-year veteran assigned to K9
  • Ofc. Gregory Russell, BCPD - 4-year veteran assigned to patrol
  • Ofc. Matthew Boyd, BCPD - 2-year veteran assigned to patrol
  • Ofc. Marcus Green, BCPD - 1-year veteran assigned to patrol
  • Ofc. Patrick Edmonds, Haughton PD - 5-year veteran assigned to patrol

