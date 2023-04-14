Getting Answers
Non-profit dental organization to host free teeth cleaning event

Heart for Dentistry is hosting a free teeth cleaning event.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heart for Dentistry is hosting a free teeth cleaning event.

It’s happening Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SUSLA, located at 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Miles for Smiles Mobile Dental Care and the Northwest Louisiana Dental Association are also part of the free event. Patients will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who attend can choose one of the following free services:

  • cleaning
  • filling
  • extraction

The day before the event, Anneka Alexander, education coordinator, and dental hygienist, Jasmine Autrey, joined KSLA live to talk about what services people who attend can expect to get.

For more details about the event, call 318-670-6000.

If you need some dental work, this free event is perfect for you.
If you need some dental work, this free event is perfect for you.

