Non-profit dental organization to host free teeth cleaning event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heart for Dentistry is hosting a free teeth cleaning event.

It’s happening Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SUSLA, located at 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Miles for Smiles Mobile Dental Care and the Northwest Louisiana Dental Association are also part of the free event. Patients will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who attend can choose one of the following free services:

cleaning

filling

extraction

The day before the event, Anneka Alexander, education coordinator, and dental hygienist, Jasmine Autrey, joined KSLA live to talk about what services people who attend can expect to get.

For more details about the event, call 318-670-6000.

If you need some dental work, this free event is perfect for you. (Miles for Smiles)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.