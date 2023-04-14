Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man pleads guilty to stealing car with infant inside

Rickey Lane Quarles, DOB: 8/23/1985
Rickey Lane Quarles, DOB: 8/23/1985(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty to stealing a car with a baby strapped in a car seat inside.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Friday, April 14 that Rickey Lane Quarles, 37, pleaded guilty Thursday to theft of a motor vehicle and simple kidnapping. The initial incident happened on April 22, 2022.

PREVIOUS REPORTING:

The DA’s office says on the date of the crime, the victim’s uncle drove to a fast food restaurant to apply for a job with his infant niece strapped in her car seat inside the vehicle. The uncle left the vehicle running with the baby inside.

Quarles, who was walking by, saw the parked running vehicle, got into it, and sped away. The victim’s family called police and searched the area. After locating the stolen car, police and the victim’s family tried to stop it. After a short chase, Quarles was detained by the family. The DA’s office says the baby was found unharmed in her car seat, which had flipped upside down.

A stolen SUV was quickly recovered the afternoon of Friday, April 22, 2022 after it was stolen...
A stolen SUV was quickly recovered the afternoon of Friday, April 22, 2022 after it was stolen from the Burger King on Pines Road while a baby was inside.(KSLA)

Quarles was sentenced to the maximum penalty for each of his offenses: 10 years for the auto theft and five years for the kidnapping. His sentences are to be served concurrently. The DA’s office says the victim’s family was in the courtroom and agreed to the plea and sentencing.

