LSP says no seatbelts used in wreck that left 1 dead, 2 injured

(Pixabay)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say a man is dead after a three-vehicle crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.

The incident occurred on U.S. Hwy 371, south of LA Hwy 802.

An investigation revealed a 2006 Ford F-150 driven by Kendall Hampton, 26, was traveling south, when at the same time, a 2017 Ford Focus driven by Bobby Neal, 68, was stopped and waiting to exit a parking lot. For reasons still under investigation, Hampton drove off the road and hit Neal.

The impact caused Neal to hit a parked, unoccupied 1999 Dodge Durango.

Officials say none of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Neal was taken to the Springhill Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A passenger in Neal’s vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Hampton also suffered non-life-threating injuries.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in this crash, however, routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers. The crash remains under investigation.

