The Links Inc. helps ensure culture, economic survival of people of African ancestry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport chapter of The Links Inc. nonprofit is celebrating its anniversary.

On April 14, the nonprofit, The Links Incorporated is visiting the KSLA Cafe to speak about the purpose of the organization.

The Links Inc. was established in 1946 and is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations. The nonprofit is committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other people of African Ancestry.

The Shreveport chapter of the organization was established on April 15, 1973, by Dr. Anna S. Julian, the national chapter establishment chairperson. Eleven Shreveport natives answered the call to help charter the chapter.

The goals of The Links, Inc. include promoting Civic, cultural, and educational activities throughout the community. Many of the current programs are implemented in schools within the Caddo Parish school system and The Links have adopted both Caddo Heights and Bethune-Oak Park Elementary.

Programs include:

Healthy eating

Proper exercising

Career exploration

The establishment of a garden at Caddo Heights

Etiquette classes

Donating needed supplies to the hygiene closet at LSUS

Delivering toiletries to various community nursing facilities

Holiday parties

Voter Registration Drives

Establishing health fairs in various communities

The nonprofit also has some international activities, including purchasing toilets for communities in Haiti, books for school children, and providing necessary clothing for them to attend school.

The Shreveport Chapter of the Links supported several efforts to support families in Louisiana who were impacted by the various storms and hurricanes.

