La. wildlife and fisheries head resigns as feds probe possible bribes

Jack Montoucet
Jack Montoucet(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The leader of Louisiana’s Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has resigned from office in scandal, a senior department official confirms to the WAFB I-TEAM.

Secretary Jack Montoucet was embroiled in a former employee’s federal bribery case, when that employee admitted several public officials personally benefitted from kickback schemes. The employee, identified in court documents as Dusty Guidry, provided the information as part of a plea deal that allows him to escape harsher punishment for participating in the schemes.

Court documents say Guidry and a senior official at LDWF essentially were paid off to contract with a vendor to provide hunting and boating education services.

A day after news broke that Montoucet was the one who signed those contracts, he abruptly resigned from the agency, Friday, April 14.

Normally when an agency head resigns, the deputy secretary would serve as interim until the governor appoints a new leader. Deputy Secretary for the agency, Robert Shadoin, should serve as the temporary replacement but it’s unclear at this time if he will be the governor’s pick for the permanent position.

Governor John Bel Edwards chose Montoucet to serve as Secretary in January of 2017. The governor’s office did not return requests for comment about Montoucet’s resignation Friday morning.

Montoucet previously served in the Louisiana House of Representatives representing the Crowley area before accepting the appointment. Before that he worked as an alligator farmer, going on to serve as president of the Louisiana Alligator Association. He is also the former chief of the Lafayette Fire Department.

There was no indication Friday that Montoucet had been formally accused or charged with any crime. It was unclear Friday if he had hired an attorney to respond to the claims against him.

The court documents also say another court official from the 15th Judicial Court participated in a similar scheme with Guidry.

Prosecutors say four vendors provided cash and other tangibles to Guidry and other public officials, and in return the officials would use those vendors to resolve criminal cases in the 15th Judicial Court’s pre-trial diversion courses. In some cases the cash was funneled through third-party companies to conceal the payments.

Officials also loosened admission standards for the pre-trial programs, allowing more people to participate, the court documents explain.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

