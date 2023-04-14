Getting Answers
INTERVIEW: NSULA to host health fair

On Saturday, April 15, the Superheroes Good Health Walk and Health Fair will be offering health screenings, seminars, food, and free goodies.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The event will focus on providing basic health-related information and services to the community.

On Friday, April 14, Briant Garcia, joined KSLA live in-studio to talk about the event. Garcia represents the Hispanic Heritage Association of North West Louisiana, which was established in 2021 and aims to help serve the Hispanic community in north Louisiana.

Sheri Wilson was also in-studio to talk about the festivities people can expect at the health fair.

