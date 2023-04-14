Getting Answers
‘Hard conversations are the only way for us to create change’: non-profit organization wants to help sexual assault victims, bring awareness

Project Celebration, Inc. is a nonprofit organization provides services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and children experiencing violence.
By Jade Myers
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and a non-profit organization is stepping up to shine a light on these situations and provide help for those effected.

Project Celebration, Inc. (PCI) is located in Northwest Louisiana. The non-profit provides services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and children experiencing violence. They currently provide services in Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster parishes.

The organization is hosting several events this month to bring attention to the issue.

“We offer counseling services, support groups, medical advocacy, and anything the survivor needs at that moment. We try to meet them where they’re at and try to get them what they need,” PCI Sexual Assault Outreach Advocate Ashley Godfrey said.

Godfrey says although sexual assault is a sensitive topic for some, people need to be aware of it.

“Hard conversations are the only way for us to create change. The importance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month is getting the word out about something that happens in our community on a daily basis,” she explained.

PCI hosted its most recent event at Centenary College on Thursday, April 13.

“We sat outside with Centenary Counseling Services, Centenary Department of Public Safety, and we had red flags in relationships. Then we shared information and had a quick trivia quiz for students to participate in,” Godfrey said.

Project Celebration is hosting several events in April to bring awareness to the issue.
Godfrey says while April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, PCI’s work continues throughout the year.

“We don’t stop doing prevention; we don’t stop doing education. We are still out there in our communities, and we’re still working with survivors on a daily basis.”

Events PCI is hosting during Sexual Assault Awareness Month:

